Doyle looking to become the second female jockey to win the Kentucky Oaks

In a sport where only ten percent of jockeys are females, Sophie Doyle is proving that horse racing isn't just for the boys.

"There are some tremendous riders out there that are female jockeys that do a fantastic job, said Doyle"

In March, Doyle rode Street Band to victory at the Fair Ground Oaks, earning her second career graded stakes win, and a spot in the Kentucky Oaks.

"Once we crossed the finish line it was like, what a tremendous feeling knowing that you are 100% going to the Kentucky Oaks," said Doyle.

The Lambourn, England native moved to the United States five and a half years ago to further her racing career. On Friday, she can become just the second female jockey to win the Oaks, joining Rosie Napravnik.

"I think when I watched Rosie first win the oaks you know in the back of my mind I was like how incredible would that be and maybe one day I'll get to have that chance and ride in a big huge race a grade one it would be amazing," said Doyle.

Napravnik's history-making win in 2012, was with three-time Oaks-winning trainer Larry Jones. The very same trainer, Doyle is riding for this year.

"You know they have told me that a girl has won this Kentucky Oaks before," joked Jones. "So we are hoping that we are going to follow that, and then on the side of that barn down there I do see Rosie Napravnik won this race before. So we were the first ones to get to do it, so we are just going for a repeat."

Doyle has already gained the respect of her fellow jockey's but knows how much an Oaks win would mean for her career.

"You're not just known as the girl out there riding," said Doyle. "They actually know you've made your stamp and you're here to stay, and you can ride as good as the guys."