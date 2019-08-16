Drake Jackson is 'Mr. Reliable' at center for Kentucky

Offensive linemen rarely get the love they deserve, but Kentucky's veteran unit warrants the spotlight.

You've got Landon Young and Logan Stenberg, but the man in the middle is Mr. Reliable Drake Jackson.

“We take a lot of pride in what we do," said center Drake Jackson. "It is something Coach Schlarman has instilled in us over the years ever since he has been at UK.

"I noticed it when I was getting recruited and I’ve noticed it while I have been here," said Jackson. "We take a lot of pride in our job. We don’t need fame or glory, but we do like the applause that we have been getting.”

Counting the final seven games of his redshirt freshman season and all 13 games last year, Jackson has made twenty consecutive starts, but despite all of that success, he believes there's plenty of room for improvement.

“There are a lot of things I need to do better," said Jackson. "One thing I did differently than years past was I am focusing on the negatives. I don’t go back and watch a highlight film, I watch quite the opposite."

"I am trying to see the consistent problems I have in my game. The ones that keep coming up and I have been working on those all off-season," said the Kentucky center.