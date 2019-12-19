Duffy, Stenberg earn Football Writers Assoc. All-American honors

UK punter Max Duffy and offensive guard Logan Stenberg have been named All-Americans by the Football Writers Association, the school announced on Thursday.

Duffy, a junior from Perth, Australia, was named first-team All-American. Duffy also was named a first-team All-American by the AFCA FBS Coaches, the AP, ESPN.com, Walter Camp, The Sporting News and The Athletic.

Stenberg, a native of Madison, Alabama, was named to the second-team. Stenberg helped pave the way for UK to rush for nearly 275 yards a game. UK finished the season with three consecutive game of at least 400 yards rushing.

