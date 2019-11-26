Duffy named Ray Guy finalist

UK’s Max Duffy has been named one of three finalists for the Ray Guy Award, given to the nation’s top punter.

The Perth, Australia native is UK’s career punt leader with a 46.5-yard average. Duffy leads the nation in net punting with a 45.2-yard net average. Duffy leads the nation with 48.9 yards per punt.

23 of Duffy’s punts have landed inside the 20-yard line. Only nine of his punts have been returned.

The Ray Guy Award winner will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the 2019 Home Depot College Football Awards Show.

