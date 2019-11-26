Duffy named Ray Guy finalist

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK’s Max Duffy has been named one of three finalists for the Ray Guy Award, given to the nation’s top punter.

The Perth, Australia native is UK’s career punt leader with a 46.5-yard average. Duffy leads the nation in net punting with a 45.2-yard net average. Duffy leads the nation with 48.9 yards per punt.

23 of Duffy’s punts have landed inside the 20-yard line. Only nine of his punts have been returned.

The Ray Guy Award winner will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the 2019 Home Depot College Football Awards Show.

 
