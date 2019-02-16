Dunbar shocks the state, beats No. 1 Scott County 91-84

Updated: Sat 12:52 AM, Feb 16, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) Scott County showed they are not guaranteed a trip to the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 just yet. Dunbar, who had an 11-16 record, stunned the No. 1 ranked Cardinals 91-84 on senior night at PLD.

The Bulldogs were paced by Jared Gadd’s 24 points as Dunbar countered a 39-38 Scott County halftime lead by opening an 11-point advantage in the 3rd quarter. The Cards cut the lead to three, but the Bulldogs outhustled and outplayed the nation’s No. 9 ranked team.

The Cardinals had not lost a regular season game to a Kentucky team since falling to Lexington Catholic in December of 2016. That’s a span of 65 wins in a row.

It was easily Dunbar’s biggest win since claiming the 2016 Sweet 16 state title.

 
