Trailing 13-0 in the third quarter, Dunbar outscored Lafayette 27-6 down the stretch to notch its first playoff win since 2013.

With Friday's 27-19 win, the Bulldogs will now visit Tates Creek on November 15 in the second round of the playoffs.

The Generals end their season with a 2-9 record.

Jamarcus Robins finished with 91 yards and a touchdown for Dunbar.