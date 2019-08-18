Dunbar trending in right direction after positive 2018 season

Wesley Johnson is back for a second season leading the Dunbar football team, and after going winless in 2017, the Bulldogs found the win column three times in 2018. The biggest win coming against Lafayette.

"You know it gave them a lot of confidence, and also one of the things that you saw after after that game is that was one of those field rushing experiences, and it really kind of united a lot of people here," said Dunbar head coach Wesley Johnson. "It got a lot of people excited about the football team."

"That was just unbelievable," said wide receiver Tyler Johnson. "It was simply uplifting. It was a great feeling. Like just having that feeling over and over again. That's what we're hoping for so it's just motivated us more."

Despite being a school with 2,100 students, the Bulldogs have just eight seniors on the football team, but that small group is confident in the underclassmen.

"We're turning it up another notch this year," said offensive lineman Zack Smith. "Two years ago, the team felt kind of dead. I mean it wasn't really clicking. Last year we started to build a foundation, and we're going up from there."

With another tough schedule ahead, Coach Johnson is taking the Nick Saban approach to the season, and concentrating on the process.

"I'm not too concerned about how many wins we're going to have," said Johnson. "I'm concerned about making Dunbar the best version of Dunbar that we can be, and whatever that is, that is."

The Bulldogs open the 2019 season against North Laurel.