Pittsburgh outside linebacker Bud Dupree has signed his franchise tender, the team announced on Thursday.

Dupree, a former Kentucky linebacker, will make $15.8 million in 2020. The Steelers can still negotiate a long-term contract with Dupree.

The 27-year-old Dupree recorded a career-high 11.5 sacks last season, to go along with 16 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits.

Dupree, 27, was the Steelers' first-round pick in 2015.