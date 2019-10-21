EKU AD Lochmueller resigns

EKU Director of Athletics Steve Lochmueller has resigned from the position effective Oct.18 to pursue other opportunities.

"We would like to thank Mr. Lochmueller for his years of service to EKU Athletics. He has helped provide a quality experience for our student athletes and oversaw some vital infrastructure and personnel changes for our athletics programs," said EKU President Michael Benson. "We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Lochmueller was named athletics director in April 2015 after a long career in business and technology fields. His resignation letter is attached.

During his tenure, EKU Athletics has seen record averages in student-athlete GPAs and an all-time high in student-athlete community service hours. Beach Volleyball was added as a sport. EKU Athletics also received four consecutive OVC Commissioner's Cup awards as a symbol of overall athletic excellence within the conference since 2015 and 22 individual sport conference championships. Colonel athletic facilities have received significant renovations and improvements.

A national search will begin for Lochmueller's replacement. Mark Sandy, former EKU and Ball State University Director of Athletics, will serve as EKU's interim Director of Athletics beginning October 28.

"I am excited to return to EKU, reconnect with colleagues and make new connections in the Athletics department. I look forward to helping the University navigate this transition smoothly to ensure the continued success of EKU athletics," said Mr. Sandy.

