EKU Athletics Hall of Fame to induct five

The EKU Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2019 was announced on Monday.

The class includes Patrick Bugg (football, 2003-06), Jack Ison (football 1967-96), Lisa Malloy (track/cross country 1987-92), Don Richardson (baseball, 1952-54, 1957), and Mike Smith (basketball, 1988-92).

The ceremony will be held at the Perkins Building on the EKU campus on Sept. 28.

Bugg is a two-time All-American and one of just seven EKU players to earn that distinction. Bugg ranks ninth on the all-time list with 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Ison was an assistant coach at EKU for 30 years.

Malloy was named the OVC Female Athlete of the Year in 1988-89, a two-time OVC Cross Country Runner of the Year and a two-time academic All-American.

Richardson pitched for the Colonels, helping lead EKU to the OVC championship in 1954. He finished his career with a 22-7 record. Richardson went on to coach Madison Central for 35 years, leading the Indians to a 40-0 record in 1982.

Smith is EKU’s all-time leading rebounder, with 977 rebounds, and scored 1,077 points. Smith was named to the EKU All-Century basketball team in 2009.

