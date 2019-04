New EKU women’s basketball coach Samantha Williams has added a pair of assistants to the staff.

Matt Thune will serve as associate head coach, while Jackie Alexander has been added as an assistant coach.

Thune previously was an assistant coach at Binghamton University and at Weber State. Thune was a video coordinator and interim assistant coach at Louisville.

Alexander was director of operations at Albany. Alexander is native of Brodhead, Ky.