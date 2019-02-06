EKU announces six additional football signings

EKU's 2019 football recruiting class grew by six, bringing the total to 23 incoming players next season.

The six new signees are:

Tex Bailey – OL, 6-4, 305, Fr., Madison, Ala. (Madison Academy)

HIGH SCHOOL

Earned all-region honors while helping Madison Academy to a 10-2 record and a region championship as a senior in 2018 … also picked up all-region recognition as a junior in 2017 … helped the Mustangs to a 12-3 record and a state runner-up finish as a sophomore in 2016.

Garrett Dennis – ATH, 5-11, 185, Fr., Louisville, Ky. (Male HS)

HIGH SCHOOL

Earned first team all-state honors from the Associated Press and picked second team all-state by the Courier-Journal as a senior in 2018 … finalist for the Associated Press 2018 Mr. Football Award … Lexington Herald-Leader 2018 Class of the Commonwealth … earned MVP honors after leading Male to a 37-20 victory in the class 6A state championship game over Scott County … Kentucky high school player of the year … led the Bulldogs to a 14-1 record as a senior … completed 67 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,491 yards and 34 touchdowns … rushed for 1,121 yards and scored 17 touchdowns on the ground … only Male High School quarterback to score 19 touchdowns in the playoffs.

Earnest Files – OL, 6-4, 338, Fr., Birmingham, Ala. (Pinson Valley HS)

HIGH SCHOOL

Helped Pinson Valley to a 13-1 record and a state championship as a senior.

Garrett Jennings – OL, 6-7, 310, Fr., Elizabethton City, Tenn. (Elizabethton HS)

HIGH SCHOOL

Led the Cyclones to four straight conference championships … helped Elizabethton High School to a 40-9 record over his final four seasons.

Isaiah Velez – QB, 6-3, 180, Fr., North Miami, Fla. (Miami Northwestern Senior High)

HIGH SCHOOL

Helped Miami Northwestern to a 10-5 record and a class 6A state championship while throwing for 2,700 yards and 28 touchdowns as a senior in 2018 … completed 69 percent of his passes … earned All-Dade County honors as a junior and a senior … threw for 1,700 yards and 25 touchdowns while completing 65 percent of his passes in 2017 … received a three-star rating from 247Sports … MVP at the LSU and University of Tennessee football camps.

Howard Watkins Jr. – OL, 6-4, 285, Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio (Garden City CC)

AS A SOPHOMORE IN 2018 AT GARDEN CITY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Earned NJCAA third team All-America honors and first team all-KJCAA recognition as a sophomore … helped Garden City to a 10-1 record and a KJCAA championship.

AS A FRESHMAN IN 2017 AT GARDEN CITY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Helped Garden City win eight games as a freshman in 2017.

HIGH SCHOOL

Three-star offensive lineman as a senior at Colerain High School … ranked No. 22 offensive guard in the nation by Rivals, No. 66 by 247Sports and No. 75 by Scout … ranked No. 27 recruit in Ohio by Rivals and No. 50 by 247Sports … three-year letter winner at Colerain … 2015 All-GMC first team.

