EKU closer Ochsenbein chosen by Dodgers in 6th round

Eastern Kentucky University pitcher and Lexington, Kentucky native Aaron Ochsenbein was drafted in the 6th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday in the 2019 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft.

Ochsenbein was the 191st overall pick, the 108th pitcher chosen and the 7th player taken by the Dodgers.

The right-hander is the fifth draft pick for the Colonels in the last four years and the 38th draft selection in the history of the program. He is the highest drafted Colonel since Christian Friedrich was picked in the first round, and 25th overall, by the Colorado Rockies in 2008.

Ochsenbein was selected as a second team All-American by Collegiate Baseball and first team All-Ohio Valley Conference this season. He had a 5-2 record with a program best 0.83 ERA and 10 saves. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Ochsenbein struck out 90 batters in 54 and one-third innings, allowing just five runs on only 24 hits and 16 walks. Opponents had a .133 batting average against him.

Ochsenbein is one of only 11 players in OVC history with a sub-1.00 ERA with at least 50 innings pitched in a season. He ranked second in the OVC in appearances, sixth in strikeouts and second in saves. He ranked 46th in the nation in appearances, 44th in saves and 125th in strikeouts. In four appearances against teams from the ACC and SEC he allowed three hits and struck out nine in six scoreless innings. Those teams had a .143 batting average against the righty.

On April 8, Ochsenbein was chosen as the OVC Pitcher of the Week after earning a win and a save while pitching six and one-third innings without allowing a run or a hit and striking out 11 batters. He was chosen as the OVC Pitcher of the Week on May 20 after going 1-0, with a 0.00 ERA, one save, two hits, one walk and eight strikeouts in five innings pitched in two appearances against Belmont.

The Dunbar High School product pitched two scoreless innings and struck out three against No. 8 Louisville (Feb. 19). He struck out all four batters he faced in one and one-third innings against Maryland Eastern Shore (Feb. 23). He struck out six in two innings against Tennessee-Martin (March 24). He had six strikeouts and earned the win against Austin Peay (April 6) after pitching four and one-third innings without allowing a hit. He had nine strikeouts in four and one-third innings at Southeast Missouri (May 10).

