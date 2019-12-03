EKU drops road test at USC Upstate 79-67

The EKU men’s basketball team staged a furious second-half rally before falling to USC Upstate on the road, 79-67, Tuesday night at the Hodge Center.

Upstate took a 25-point lead, 44-19, when Josh Aldrich converted a pair of foul shots with 15:33 remaining in the game. However, EKU outscored the Spartans 26-9 over the next seven minutes.

A four-point play by senior Ty Taylor capped an 11-0 EKU run and cut the deficit to eight, 53-45, with 8:24 left.

Upstate regrouped and rattled off the next seven points. A fast-break bucket by Everette Hammond pushed the Spartans’ lead back to 15, 60-45, with 6:40 on the clock.

The Colonels kept battling, as a steal and bucket by junior Jacquess Hobbs made it a single-digit game again, 76-67, with 28 seconds remaining. USC Upstate converted three free throws down the stretch to hold on for the 79-67 win.

Sophomore Jomaru Brown led EKU with 17 points. Taylor finished with 14 points. Sophomore Tre King just missed a double-double, recording 13 points and nine rebounds.

Hammond led all players in the game with 27 points.

The Colonels return to action on Sunday when they go on the road to face Northern Kentucky. Tip from Highland Heights is scheduled for 7 p.m.