EKU falls at ECU, 82-74

Jayden Gardner scored 25 points with 14 rebounds and Tyrie Jackson scored 16 on four 3-pointers and East Carolina beat Eastern Kentucky 82-74.

Tremont Robinson-White scored 16 and Bitumba Baruti grabbed 10 rebounds. Eastern Kentucky started with a 15-5 lead when Ty Taylor scored nine.

The Colonels led 39-32 at halftime before East Carolina erupted to start the second half with a 21-8 run and led 53-47 with 12:51 left.

Robinson-White made 1-of-2 shots from the foul line for a 48-47 advantage; the first lead for the Pirates since 2-1.