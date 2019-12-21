EKU falls at home, 76-69, to Charleston Southern

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. totaled 20 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks to propel Charleston Southern to a 76-69 victory over Eastern Kentucky.

Fleming made 7 of 13 shots from the floor for the Buccaneers (5-6) en route to his third double-double of the season. Dontrell Shuler added 15 points and eight rebounds, but he had seven of Charleston Southern's 20 turnovers.

Ty Taylor led the Colonels (3-9) with 20 points. Jomaru Brown finished with 15 and freshman Michael Moreno had 14.