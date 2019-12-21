EKU falls at home, 76-69, to Charleston Southern

Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 9:53 PM, Dec 21, 2019

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Phlandrous Fleming Jr. totaled 20 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks to propel Charleston Southern to a 76-69 victory over Eastern Kentucky.

Fleming made 7 of 13 shots from the floor for the Buccaneers (5-6) en route to his third double-double of the season. Dontrell Shuler added 15 points and eight rebounds, but he had seven of Charleston Southern's 20 turnovers.

Ty Taylor led the Colonels (3-9) with 20 points. Jomaru Brown finished with 15 and freshman Michael Moreno had 14.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus