The media has picked Eastern Kentucky to finish third in the Ohio Valley Conference this season following a 7-4 season.

The football Colonels finished with a 5-2 record in conference play last season and entered the conversation for a spot in the FCS playoffs.

Jacksonville State was picked to finish first, receiving all 15 first-place votes and Southeast Missouri was picked to finish second.

Mark Elder is entering his fourth season as head coach at EKU.