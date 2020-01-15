EKU introduces Matt Roan as new athletics director

Eastern Kentucky University introduced new athletics director Matt Roan on Wednesday during a reception in Richmond.

Roan, hired on Jan. 7, will replace Steve Lochmueller.

The Dublin, Virginia native played football at Virginia Tech and Southern Utah, before earning a Juris Doctorate degree from UK School of Law.

Roan was deputy director of athletics at EKU in 2015 and 2016. Roan spent the past three years at Nicholls State, where both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, as well as the football and softball teams either won conference championships or reached the post season. Student-athletes at Nicholls State set school records for grade-point averages the last three academic years.

“EKU is a school of opportunity which fosters growth and prepares its students of diverse backgrounds to contribute to their communities,” Roan said.

Roan emphasized that EKU’s athletic teams will remain competitive.

“I promise you, we will win championships,” he said.

Roan said he’s ready to hit the ground running.

"If you're not doing something with respect to facilities and the way you operate, trying to hire and retain really good coaches, then you're slipping behind,” Roan said. “I don't necessarily know that there's a glaring need. I know that Roy Kidd Stadium still needs some work. I know that Alumni Coliseum needs some work. Certainly, you want to do everything you can to make the biggest impact for 16 programs, not just one or two. So we'll get to work pretty quickly and figure out what those things are."

