EKU lands grad transfer from UNC-Wilmington

Former North Carolina – Wilmington guard Ty Taylor has signed to play at Eastern Kentucky.

Taylor, a 6-foot-3 point guard out of Kansas City, Missouri, is a graduate transfer and is eligible immediately.

EKU coach A.W. Hamilton previously coached Taylor at Hargrave Military Academy during the 2014-15 season.

“It is so exciting to reconnect with Ty and welcome him to our EKU family,” Hamilton said. “Ty is a three-level scorer, who has the ability to make big shots in big games. Being an older guy, he adds value and character to our team from his years of experience as a college player.”

Taylor started 31 games for UNCW as a sophomore.

