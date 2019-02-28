EKU rallies for 82-80 win over Austin Peay

Nick Mayo hit two free throws with 5.7 seconds left in the game to give the Eastern Kentucky University men’s basketball team a crucial 82-80 win over visiting Austin Peay State University on Thursday at McBrayer Arena.

The Colonels (13-17, 6-11 OVC) trailed by five, 73-68, after Isaiah Hart hit two free throws for the Governors with 5:17 left in the game. However, Eastern rolled off seven unanswered to go in front by two. Jomaru Brown got it started with a jumper and a free throw. Mayo put back a missed shot to tie the game. Trey King’s free throws with 3:35 on the clock put the home squad on top 75-73.

A three-pointer by Antwuan Butler from the top of the key gave APSU (21-9, 13-3 OVC) a one-point advantage, 78-77, with 2:04 to go. Mayo answered at the other end with a triple from the right wing with 1:50 remaining. Chris Porter-Bunton tied it, 80-80, with a pair from the charity stripe at the 1:26 mark.

With the game still tied, EKU took possession with 15.3 seconds left. Mayo drove to the basket and was fouled with just under six ticks to go. After his two free throws, Terry Taylor missed on a long three-point attempt for the win.

Mayo finished with 31 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Brown had 17 points. King finished with 10 points and six boards.

Taylor led all players with 37 points and 15 rebounds for Austin Peay.

Eastern shot 53 percent from the field for the game while limiting the Govs to 39 percent shooting. The Colonels connected on 11-of-22 (50 percent) from long range.

EKU will conclude its regular season schedule on Saturday at home against in-state rival Morehead State. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

