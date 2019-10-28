EKU set to begin first season under Samantha Williams

The Eastern Kentucky women's basketball team is set to begin their first season under new head coach Samantha Williams.

The former Auburn Tiger star comes to Richmond after spending eight seasons on Louisville's staff. She inherits a team that finished 2-27 a season ago, meaning there is nowhere to go but up.

"We don't feel any pressure," said Williams. "There is no pressure. Nobody expects us to do anything, but at the same time, I have told this year's team that we are going to be better than what people think and we will surprise some people. At the same time, it's a process and it's not a quick fix."

The Colonels open the season on November 6 at home against Northern Kentucky.