The Eastern Kentucky University softball team was off to its best start in program history and had not lost a game in almost a month when the Ohio Valley Conference and the NCAA shut down the rest of the season due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

EKU was 22-2 and on an 18 game winning streak, the longest in Division I softball after a pair of wins against Bethune-Cookman in Daytona Beach, Florida on March 11 before the season came to an end.