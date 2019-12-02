EKU storms back to beat UT-Chattanooga for third straight win

The EKU women overcame a seven-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, 71-65, on Sunday at McBrayer Arena. It was the Colonels' third-straight win.

Three 3-pointers to start the fourth allowed the Mocs to pull in front by seven, 54-47, with 7:58 remaining in the game. EKU (5-2) responded by scoring eight unanswered. Bria Bass hit a lay-up during the run and then capped it with a 3-pointer from the right wing to put the home team in front 55-54. Chattanooga took its final lead of the game, 59-58, on a lay-up by Lakelyn Bouldin with 3:45 to go and then a free throw with 2:43 showing on the clock.

A lay-up from De’ayra Davis with 2:24 to go put the Colonels in front for good, 60-59. After Samari Mowbray blocked a UTC shot, Bass laid it in on the other end for a 62-59 lead with 1:41 left. Davis put the game away when she knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing with 52 seconds to play and stretched the margin to six, 65-59.

Davis finished with 23 points, five rebounds and three assists. Bass had 17 points and five rebounds. I’Liyah Green scored three points, but grabbed a game-best 14 rebounds. Mowbray had nine points and nine rebounds.

Eastern scored the first eight points of the game and led by 10, 17-7, at the end of the first quarter. A Davis lay-up early in the second quarter gave the Colonels their largest lead of 12, 21-9. However, the Mocs out-scored EKU 22-12 the rest of the quarter and closed within two, 33-31, at halftime.

Chattanooga (1-8) completed the comeback by scoring the first four points of the third quarter. A put-back by Bouldin with 9:07 remaining put the visitors in front 35-33.

Eboni Williams led the Mocs with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Eastern shot 39 percent from the field for the game, but made 57 percent (8-of-14) in the fourth quarter. EKU held a 46-34 rebounding advantage, including 13 off the offensive glass.

Eastern Kentucky concludes its three-game home stand on Tuesday when Youngstown State visits McBrayer Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.