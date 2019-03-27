EKU tabs Louisville assistant as new women's coach

Louisville assistant Samantha Williams has been named the new women’s coach at Eastern Kentucky.

Williams will be introduced at a reception on Wednesday, April 3 at 3:30 at the EKU Center for the Arts, Director of Athletics Steve Lochmueller said.

Williams has been an assistant at UofL for the past eight seasons, during which the Cardinals reached two Final Fours and the national championship game in 2013.

“Few coaches have experienced as much success as Samantha has during her career,” Lochmueller said. “She has been a key part in some of the most successful women’s basketball teams the sport has seen over the past 17 years.”

Louisville is currently still playing in the women’s NCAA Tournament. The Cards are 31-3 and a No. 1 seed.