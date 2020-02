Lachlan Anderson scored 20 points off the bench and Eastern Kentucky won its fifth straight Ohio Valley Conference game, 70-57, over Southeast Missouri.

Anderson was 6-of-12 from three-point range, 7-of-13 from the field, in just 23 minutes.

Jomaru Brown scored 16 and Ty Taylor chipped in 13 for the Colonels (11-12, 8-2).

EKU’s 8-2 OVC record is the school’s best start since 1979.