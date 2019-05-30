EKU women's basketball announces signings of 5 new players

New EKU women’s basketball coach Samantha Williams announced on Thursday the addition of five new players for the Colonels this upcoming season.

Emma Hacker, an all-state player out of Menifee Co., is joined by Kynnedy Azubuike, a transfer from Akron, Qaylia Stanton, a transfer from Ranger College, I’Liyah Green, a transfer from Cincinnati and Samari Mowbray, a transfer from Northern Kentucky.

Hacker, a 6-foot-3 forward, averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks per game last season. She was a second-team all-state selection by the Courier Journal and USA Today.

Azubuike is a 5-foot-10 guard who played in 29 during her sophomore season last year with the Zips. Azubuike averaged two points and 1.5 rebounds a game last season.

Stanton, a 5-foot-6 guard, earned all-conference and honorable mention All-America honors last year after averaging 15 points, six assists and three rebounds for Ranger.

Green is a Louisville native. The 6-foot-2 center played in 21 games and started once as a redshirt sophomore for the Bearcats.

Mowbray, a 6-foot-1 guard, played in 15 games and averaged 1.2 points, 1.3 rebounds last year for NKU.

