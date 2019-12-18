EKU's Aaron Patrick named first-team AP All-American

Eastern Kentucky University redshirt senior defensive lineman Aaron Patrick was selected as a first team All-American by the Associated Press on Tuesday.

A panel of 11 members of the media who cover the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) selected the three AP All-America teams.

Patrick was the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the 2019 STATS Buck Buchanan Award, the FCS national defensive player of the year award. He was also a first team All-OVC selection by coaches and communications directors. Patrick was chosen as a third team All-American by HERO Sports.

The Dayton, Ohio native finished his career with 27.5 career sacks, second-most in EKU history, and just 1.5 sacks away from tying school record of 29.0. He concluded the season with 52 tackles, including 16.5 tackles for a loss and 10.0 sacks, forced three fumbles and had one interception.

Patrick led the OVC and ranked 11th in the nation with 0.83 sacks per game. He led the conference, and was 26th in the country, in tackles for a loss (1.4/game). The 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive end was third in the league, and 21st in FCS football, in forced fumbles (0.25/game).

Patrick had a season-high eight tackles, including 3.0 for a loss and two sacks, against Tennessee State (Sept. 28). He was a regular visitor to the No. 17 Southeast Missouri backfield (Nov. 9), finishing with seven tackles, 3.5 of which were for a loss, and a strip sack that was recovered in the end zone for a Colonel touchdown. He had three tackles, including two sacks, and a forced fumble in win at Jacksonville State (Nov. 23).