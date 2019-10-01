EKU's Daryl McCleskey named Athlete of the Week

Through the first five weeks of the season, Daryl McCleskey ranks third in the nation with 590 rushing yards and leads the country with nearly nine yards per carry.

"Daryl is playing really well right now," said EKU head coach Mark Elder. "You have seen him steadily get better every single year. He has gotten bigger, stronger and faster every single year. Become more of a pro every year as far as getting his body ready and it’s great to see that.”

“It is a pat on the back from working hard and seeing it all unfold and work in my favor," said the Colonel running back.

Daryl has rushed for over 100 yards in each of the last three games and that includes Saturday's breakout performance against Tennessee State. Not only did he score twice, but he rushed for 202 yards.

“He is putting up big numbers while splitting carries and that speaks on how good he is. That makes us a better football team," said Elder.

As the 16th Colonel to rush for 2,000 yards, Daryl is as good as they come, but good is never enough for No. 22.

“Just knowing my expectation and knowing what I am capable of and I just want to exceed it every time. It might look like this is a peaking point, but I want to be the best at anything I do," said McCleskey.

Eastern Kentucky hosts UT Martin on Saturday.