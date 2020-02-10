EKU's Moreno earns OVC Freshman of the Week honors

Eastern Kentucky University’s Michael Moreno has been voted the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week for men’s basketball, the league announced on Monday.

Moreno nearly averaged a double-double for EKU last week, scoring 17.5 points-per-game and grabbing 9.0 rebounds-per-game.

The Georgetown, Kentucky native scored a career-high 17 points and pulled down seven boards in a 91-84 win at Eastern Illinois on Thursday night. He was perfect from the field, notably going 4-of-4 from three-point range.

On Saturday at SIUE, Moreno posted a double-double, scoring a new career high of 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

The 6-7 forward shot 69 percent from the field, 56 percent from three-point range and 80 percent from the stripe for the week.

Moreno is now averaging 8.4 points and 6.0 rebounds-per-game for the Colonels.

He leads all OVC freshmen in rebounding during league play (7.1 per-game).

It is the first time this season Moreno has been tabbed OVC Freshman of the Week.

The Colonels (12-13, 9-3 OVC) travel to play rival Morehead State on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

