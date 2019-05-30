EKU's Ochsenbein named Collegiate Baseball All-American

EKU right-hander Aaron Ochsenbein has been selected a Collegiate Baseball All-American, the publication announced on Thursday.

Ochsenbein was named to the second-team as a relief pitcher.

The Dunbar High School product had a 5-2 record this past season, with a program-best 0.83 ERA and recorded 10 saves. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Ochsenbein struck out 90 batters in 54 and one-third innings. He allowed just five runs on 24 hits.

Ochsenbein is one of only 11 pitchers in Ohio Valley Conference history with a sub-1.00 ERA with at least 50 innings pitched in a season.

