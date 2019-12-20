EKU's Patrick adds to All-American haul

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - EKU defensive lineman Aaron Patrick has been named two more All-American teams.

The Dayton, Ohio native was chosen a second-team All-American by STATS and second-team by the American Football Coaches Association.

Patrick was previously named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press. HERO Sports also named Patrick a third-team All-American.

Patrick, the 2019 OVC Defensive Player of the Year, finished the season with 52 tackles, including 16.5 tackles for loss. He had 10 sacks and forced three fumbles this year.

 
