EKU defensive end Aaron Patrick has been named the OVC Defensive Player of the Year, the school announced on Tuesday.

Patrick, a redshirt senior from Dayton, Ohio, recorded 52 tackles this past season, 16.5 for loss. Patrick also finished with 10 sacks and three forced fumbles. He picked off one pass.

Patrick is the 15th Colonel to win the award.

As a junior, Patrick was named 1st-team all-OVC after finishing with 53 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.