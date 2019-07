EKU defensive lineman Aaron Patrick has been named to the STATS All-American team, the school announced on Wednesday.

Patrick, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive end, was selected to the second-team.

Last season, Patrick finished second in the OVC with 0.68 sacks per game. He had 53 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks last year.

Earlier this summer, Patrick was named to the HERO Sports 2019 FCS Preseason All-America Team.