EKU's Ty Taylor named Ahtlete of the Week

EKU senior guard Ty Taylor took the long route to Richmond

"Very high highs and a lot of low lows, but I appreciate the whole journey," said Taylor. "It's got me to this point, and I wouldn't be here without a lot of those lessons learned."

Taylor, a graduate transfer, is playing for his third different college team. After spending his freshman season at Wichita State, Taylor played a pair of seasons at UNC Willmington. He chose to transfer to EKU to play under his former coach at Hargrave Military Academy, A.W. Hamilton.

"He hasn't changed much, he still can't guard anybody," joked EKU head coach A.W. Hamilton. "He's standing right there, so I had to make a joke on him, but he's always been a great young person and so happy that we've had him this year, and he's been awesome for us, and made big shots and closed out some big games for us. He's got more to go too."

This season, Taylor is averaging 12 points per game, and he was very valuable last week in a pair of conference wins over UT-Martin and Southeast Missouri State, where he averaged 20 points, four rebounds, and 2.5 steals.

"For me, it was a big bounce-back week," said Taylor. "I had struggled a couple of weeks back, but coach kept the confidence in me, and he believed in me, and I just made shots. I took the same shots I usually take, and they just went in."

"You know he can miss thirty shots in a row, and he thinks he made thirty," said Hamilton. "So I love his mentality, and he's given us a huge boost this season."