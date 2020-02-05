EKU's Wells announces first football staff

New EKU football coach Walt Wells on Tuesday announced his coaching staff for the upcoming season.

Andy Richman will serve as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach. Caleb Cox will coach wide receivers. Eric Losey is the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator. Troy Rothenbuhler is the quarterbacks coach.

On the defensive side, former Colonel player Jake Johnson is the defensive coordinator. Derek Day will coach inside linebackers and be co-special teams coordinator. Jeremy Hawkins is the defensive line coach, while Shannon Morrison will coach the defensive backs.