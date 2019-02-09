ESPN GameDay set to return to Lexington

ESPN's College GameDay will return to Lexington for the Tennessee-Kentucky game on Feb. 16.

The game will be played at Rupp Arena with tip-off set for 8 p.m. The GameDay broadcasts, however, will originate from Memorial Coliseum. The Coliseum is home to the UK women's basketball team, UK volleyball and UK gymnastics.

UK has never hosted GameDay twice in one season. This is just the second time ESPN has brought the shows to a school two times in one season.

ESPN and UK will pay homage to the Tennessee-Kentucky series by broadcasting from the Coliseum, the arena that has hosted a number of those games through the years.