ESPN lists Top 150 college coaches of all-time; Roy Kidd No. 60

Former EKU coach Roy Kidd was recognized on Tuesday as one of college football’s Top 150 coaches.

ESPN ranked Kidd, who won 314 games in 39 years at Eastern, No. 60 in its list of the top coaches of all-time. During his career, the Colonels won two national championships and 16 OVC titles.

Only Grambling’s Eddie Robinson has more FCS/Div. I-AA wins (408) than Kidd.

Coaches with Kentucky ties on the list include: 1. Paul “Bear” Bryant (UK, 1946-53); 45. Frank Beamer (Murray State, 1981-86); 93. Howard Schnellenberger (UK player, 1952-56; UK asst. 1959-60); 97. John Cooper (UK asst., 1972-76).

