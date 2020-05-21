ESPN report: Schools stand to lose $4B if college football season cancelled

College athletics stands to lose roughly $4 billion if the football season is cancelled, ESPN reports.

Already, some schools are trying to make budgets by cutting sports. Recently, Cincinnati announced it was dropping men's soccer, while Bowling Green would no longer field a baseball team.

At most Power 5 schools, football funds a majority of the other sports on campuses. A recent study suggests that 65 Power 5 football programs stands to lose more than $1 billion in football ticket sales; schools would lose an average of $62 million in football revenue.

Power 5 schools on average make nearly half of their total operating revenues from football -- 14% of that coming from ticket sales.

The reports indicates only the Georgia and Texas A&M athletics departments would be financially sustainable if the football season is cancelled.

The financial situation for programs in the Group of 5, like the Sun Belt and Mid-American schools, is even worse.

Earlier this week, the NCAA announced it would allow athletes back on campuses to begin voluntary workouts.

