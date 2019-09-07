East Jess sweats out a 28-21 win over Dunbar

If it weren’t for close games, East Jessamine would not know what to do on a Friday night. In the Jaguars’ last 14 games, eleven have been decided by ten points or less. Mike Bowlin’s scrappy Jags gutted out another nail-biter with a 28-21 win over Dunbar in Nicholasville.

East Jess tailback Dylan Moore had 35 carries for 162 yards and 3 TDs to pace the 2-1 Jags. Moore also got plenty of help from quarterback Turner McHolan who added 124 yards on 14 rushes.

Dunbar, who fell to 1-2 on the season, getting a standout performance from senior wideout Jamarcus Robinson who had five catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

The Bulldogs host Douglass next week while East Jessamine hits the highway to play at Paintsville.

