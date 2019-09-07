East Jess sweats out a 28-21 win over Dunbar

Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 12:13 AM, Sep 07, 2019

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WKYT) If it weren’t for close games, East Jessamine would not know what to do on a Friday night. In the Jaguars’ last 14 games, eleven have been decided by ten points or less. Mike Bowlin’s scrappy Jags gutted out another nail-biter with a 28-21 win over Dunbar in Nicholasville.

East Jess tailback Dylan Moore had 35 carries for 162 yards and 3 TDs to pace the 2-1 Jags. Moore also got plenty of help from quarterback Turner McHolan who added 124 yards on 14 rushes.

Dunbar, who fell to 1-2 on the season, getting a standout performance from senior wideout Jamarcus Robinson who had five catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

The Bulldogs host Douglass next week while East Jessamine hits the highway to play at Paintsville.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus