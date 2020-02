East Jessamine took down Mercer County 75-62 Friday night to split the season series with the Titans.

Cam Thompson led the Jaguars with 19 points and Zion Thomas added 18 points for East Jessamine.

Jamisen Lewis led the Titans with 20 points. Kaelin Drakeford added 14 points and Trey Price scored 11 for Mercer County.