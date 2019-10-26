East Jessamine runs for 351, beats Woodford Co. 42-20

East Jessamine ran for 351 yards Friday night and beat Woodford County 42-20 to run its winning streak to five games.

Dylan Moore ran for 236 yards and three touchdowns and Valdon Miles added 86 yards and a touchdown.

Through the air, Turner McHolan finished 2/3 for 43 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

The Jaguars (7-2) wrap up the regular season at home against Western Hills on November 1. The Yellow Jackets (5-4) end the regular season at home against North Oldham.