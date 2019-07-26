East Jessamine set to begin new season on new turf

New turf has been installed at East Jessamine High School and the bleachers have been moved closer to the football field to create a positive home environment in Nicholasville.

"Been here for 15 years and I have been waiting for this for a long time," said head coach Michael Bowlin. "Bleachers are getting closer. We think it will be more of an atmosphere for our team."

"It is going to help us a lot with the adrenaline with everyone cheering us on real closer so we can hear them better," said linebacker Nick Lenard.

Lineman Nathan Davis added that "it is very exciting to be able to be a part of that new field and it's very exciting."

In year one on the new turf, the Jaguars return nine starters on both sides of the ball. This is a veteran group eager to bounce back from a 4-7 season.

"I am very excited," said Davis. "I think this can be our year. I think we have talent in every area, like skilled and lineman-wise and we are strong in both areas."

That experience up front will open up the offense for their home-run hitters in the backfield.

"We've got some guys we feel can play at a high-caliber and will lead the team the way they should be led," said Bowlin. "I am ready for them to show off what they have put in and the work they have done and hopefully, we will see some big rewards this year."