East Jessamine's Dylan Moore named Athlete of the Week

Jaguars are quick, elusive and powerful animals and nobody embodies their school's mascot more than East Jessamine Jaguar Dylan Moore.

“We are all a bunch of fast guys," said Moore. "That puts us like a Jaguar. We are fast, we strike fast, we might get down a little bit, but that doesn’t hold us back and we keep coming.”

East Jessamine's Wing-T attack is relentless and wildly successful. The Jaguars lead the state in rushing yards per game and their senior star is the leader of the pack.

“We take a lot of pride in our run game," said Moore. "We are one of the top rushing teams in the state and that is what we work on day in and day out."

“He is very determined," said head coach Mike Bowlin. "One of the most determined runners I have ever had. He doesn’t want to go down. Great vision, runs to space very well and the big key is he is fast."

Back in the spring, Dylan was the state runner-up in the 300 Meter Hurdles and he is using that speed to burn opposing defenses.

Friday night against Woodford County, Dylan torched the Yellow Jackets for a season-high 236 yards and three touchdowns, upping his season total to 1,311 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“It felt really good especially against a team that talks that much trash," said Moore. "They thought they were going to come in here and whoop us. It felt good to put over 200 on them, three touchdowns and a two point conversion. It was pretty awesome.”

So to Friday's opponent Western Hills, look out for No. 1.