Edmond, Lilley, Stumler Named 2019 AVCA All-Americans

For the first time in Kentucky Volleyball history, the Wildcats have had three players named All-America by the American Volleyball Coaches’ Association, it was announced Wednesday. Leah Edmond was voted first team, Madison Lilley earned second team honors and Alli Stumler was elected third team.

For Edmond, she becomes the first Kentucky player to be named a four-time All-American, as she was voted a first teamer for the second time in her career (2017). Lilley has now been awarded second team honors for the third season in a row. For Stumler, it is her first-career All-America honor.

The three honors are the 16th, 17th and 18th in program history to be placed on the first, second or third teams. Both Edmond and Lilley were second teamers a season ago, as they are now both back-to-back All-Americans.

Leah Edmond (First Team All-America)

• 2019 SEC Player of the Year

• AVCA Southeast Region Player of the Year

• Four-time SEC Player of the Week

• AVCA National Player of the Week (11/19)

• Averaged 4.42 kills per set and 2.23 digs per set

• Three-time SEC champion

Madison Lilley (Second Team All-America)

• Led the SEC by averaging 11.44 assists per set on the season

• Member of the All-SEC Team

• AVCA All-Southeast Region Team

• Paced UK to a .274 hitting percentage as a team in 2019

• 14 double-doubles on the season

• Three-time SEC champion

Alli Stumler (Third Team All-America)

• AVCA All-Southeast Region Team

• All-SEC

• Averaged 3.36 kills per set and 2.36 digs per set

• AVCA National Player of the Week (10/1)

• Led UK with 34 service aces

• Two-time SEC champion

Each All-America team is hand selected by a group of head coaches and are put into three teams of 14 members each. The coaches met Monday in Pittsburgh, the site of the NCAA Final Four and AVCA Coaches’ Convention to discuss the players, review film and place the players on three separate teams.

For Edmond, she earns the program’s fourth-ever first-team honor, joining her first honor in 2017, Marsha Bond (1983) and Karolyn Kirby (1983). UK head coach Craig Skinner has now coached six different players to 13 different AVCA All-American honors in his 15-year tenure as the Wildcats head coach.

