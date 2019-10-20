Edmond breaks UK kills record, Wildcats sweep Alabama

Kentucky senior outside hitter Leah Edmond became the Wildcats' all-time kills leader Sunday as her squad swept Alabama (25-7, 25-17, 25-7) at Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa.

Edmond broke the record just five points into the match. She entered the match with 1,737 kills to her name, tied with Molly Dresibach, who held the record from 1995 through Sunday, a span of 24 years.

“We had a really impressive offensive and defensive performance today,” UK head coach Craig Skinner said. “This was probably our most complete match of the season.”

UK held Alabama to -.022 hitting in the match and negative hitting for two of the three sets. Meanwhile, Kentucky hit .506 on Sunday, its best offensive output of the season percentage wise.

Kentucky hosts LSU on October 23.