Edmond crowned SEC Player of the Week, Offensive Player of Week

Kentucky volleyball outside hitter Leah Edmond was named the Southeastern Conference’s Player of the Week and Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday afternoon.

Edmond tied the UK rally-scoring record with 22 kills in a three-set match on Friday night against Georgia in a battle for second place in the SEC. Combined with her 13 kills at Auburn in a Sunday sweep, Edmond hit .387 on the week and averaged a monster 5.83 kills per set in UK’s two road wins.

The Lexington, Kentucky native is averaging a team-best 4.24 kills per set this season and is hitting just shy of .300, at .294. She leads Kentucky with 387.5 points this year and has upped her defense to a 2.20 digs per set average – the best of her career.

Kentucky will continue its four-match road stretch on Friday night against South Carolina in Columbia at 7 p.m. ET. There will be a live stream for the match, but no formal SEC Network+ broadcast. Additionally, USC will provide live stats through its website, GamecocksOnline.com.

