Edwards getting first taste of training camp with Buccaneers

There are more than twenty former Kentucky football players in NFL training camps and that includes Tampa Bay's third-round pick Mike Edwards.

The rookie is getting his first taste of the big time and he is already proving that he can make an impact at multiple positions. The Buccaneers started him at strong safety, but also like him at free.

When asked about his first few days of practice, Mike preached the difficulty of that transition from college to the pros.

"You have to have patience and grind," said Edwards. "In college, it was like school. Tutors, practice and doing whatever and now it's straight football. More meetings. We meet about meetings. It's crazy, so I have to look forward to the meetings and be on top of that."