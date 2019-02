Eight Kentucky Wildcats have been invited to the 2019 NFL Combine. The annual event will be held Feb. 26-March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Josh Allen (LB), Derrick Baity (CB), CJ Conrad (TE), Mike Edwards (S), Lonnie Johnson (CB), Jordan Jones (LB), Benny Snell (RB) and Darius West (S) have been extended invitations to attend.

Overall, 338 players were invited. Clemson and Alabama each had 11 players invited. Ohio State had 10.