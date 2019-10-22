Emma King enjoying transition from Lincoln County to UK

When Kentucky opens the season two weeks from tonight, Wildcat fans will recognize a familiar face from Lincoln County in freshman guard Emma King.

As a senior, she led the Lady Patriots in scoring with eighteen and a half points per game and is ready to make an impact for her home-state school. The transition hasn't been easy, but she is enjoying the process.

"It has been surreal," said King. "It is all I imagined it to be and more. I was super nervous coming in because I knew it was going to be a super difficult transition, but I feel like I figured it out kind of early. I am getting to know the team and it has been great."

"She seems to be a little ahead of the game mentally as far as being able to absorb things," said Matthew Mitchell. "She still will have to make an adjustment to college, but just gives you some, I think by the end of the season, you're going to see her able to do some things for us."