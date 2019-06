Former UK All-American guard Makayla Epps has been hired as an assistant coach at Woodford Co.

Epps, who played last season with the Chicago Sky of the WNBA, made the announcement on Thursday via Twitter.

Erik Daniels, a former UK men’s basketball player, is the Yellow Jackets head coach. Daniels was hired earlier this month.

According to Epps, Antwain Barbour, another former Wildcat, has been hired as a Woodford assistant.